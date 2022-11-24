Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot

2022 Turkey Trot
2022 Turkey Trot(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities residents of all ages grabbed their running shoes and ventured to downtown Davenport for the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot. More than 2,000 runners took part, according to YMCA officials.

“It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and it helps with mental health, wellness, and physical health,” said Luis Leal, the Turkey Trot race director. “Just get out with your neighbor and start Thanksgiving off great. At the end of the day, we are a service organization that caters to our community, and this is what it is about.”

The Turkey Trot is the YMCA’s largest fundraiser, and the money raised will help to pay for hundreds of kids to attend YMCA summer camps in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says the rider’s information is being withheld pending...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police on attempted murder charge in custody
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

Latest News

Sprinkles Thanksgiving
Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool
Muscatine names a new police chief
Muscatine names a new police chief
Your First Alert Forecast