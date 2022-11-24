Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities residents of all ages grabbed their running shoes and ventured to downtown Davenport for the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot. More than 2,000 runners took part, according to YMCA officials.

“It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and it helps with mental health, wellness, and physical health,” said Luis Leal, the Turkey Trot race director. “Just get out with your neighbor and start Thanksgiving off great. At the end of the day, we are a service organization that caters to our community, and this is what it is about.”

The Turkey Trot is the YMCA’s largest fundraiser, and the money raised will help to pay for hundreds of kids to attend YMCA summer camps in 2023.

