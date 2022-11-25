Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.

The company says there is not more chlorine in the water, it may just smell or taste that way as a byproduct of disinfecting the water. The company goes on to say the water meets all water quality standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Iowa American Water crews are also performing water main flushing to resolve the taste and odor issue more quickly. When crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water. You should let cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time. Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short period of time. If problems persist, notify Iowa American Water’s customer service center toll free 24-hours-a-day at 1-866-641-2108.

