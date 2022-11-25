Quad City non-profits, businesses give back on Thanksgiving

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a day of giving thanks, many throughout the Quad Cities gave back to the community this Thanksgiving.

Continuing his tradition of serving the QC, Bob Vogelbaugh hosted his 52nd Mr. Thanksgiving dinner, the biggest one to date at the Southpark Mall.

He said he’s overwhelmed by the support the event gets.

“I’m absolutely on cloud nine,” Vogelbaugh said. “It’s been wonderful with this many people coming out this year. This has to be one of the biggest drive-bys, ever since I started the drive-bys. “People have just been wonderful [and] patient.”

Hy-Vee provided the meals for the community dinner. District Store Director, Tim Cernin, makes volunteering a family event.

“Just being together on something, that’s special,” Cernin said. “Really just being part of our great community here in the Quad Cities ... that all matters to all of us. "

Earlier in the day, a group of Davenport Churches, known as P.U.N.C.H. hosted a Thanksgiving lunch with dine-in, take out and delivery options.

One volunteer, June Dominacki, said she was happy to see everyone together again.

“We also pick up people and bring them to eat with somebody,” Dominacki said. “It’s a lonely time if you don’t have family around. So it’s important to have somebody to eat with it just makes the day a little better.”

Meanwhile, Kunes Nissan held a similar meal. Organizers packed some lunches to deliver to anyone in need around town.

General Manager Curtis Welch said he volunteer with other meals in the past and wanted to bring the dealership on to sponsor one of its own.

“It is our first year doing it this year. We just wanted to help out and get back to the community,” Welch said. “To ... receive a kind gift or a kind word can change somebody’s life or total atmosphere or attitude for a day. So anything we can do to give back and help out, I just want to be a part of.”

Between the three meals, over 4,000 plates were handed out for the holiday.

