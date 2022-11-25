Rock Island Co. Board approves budget

Rock Island County.
Rock Island County.(KWQC/Rock Island County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Board this week approved the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which includes a tax reduction.

The budget includes more than a 9-percent reduction in county property taxes, which totals approximately $3.3 million dollars in savings to county taxpayers. For the owner of property assessed at $100,000, that results in about a $60 reduction in taxes.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide some relief to county taxpayers, according to Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk.

“This budget is the result of a new approach to fiscal planning for the county; an approach that I am confident will serve the residents of Rock Island County well moving forward”, he added.

The new budget takes effect Dec. 1.

