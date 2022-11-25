United States draws with England at World Cup

The players of the United States gather together on the pitch at the start of the second half...
The players of the United States gather together on the pitch at the start of the second half during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The United States could not find a way to beat England in a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. It was the 2nd draw for the U.S. in as many games at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Wales. The U.S. is now third in Group B with two points from two games, needing a victory in their final group match against Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

