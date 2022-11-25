United States draws with England at World Cup

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The United States could not find a way to beat England in a 0-0 draw at the World Cup. It was the 2nd draw for the U.S. in as many games at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Wales. The U.S. is now third in Group B with two points from two games, needing a victory in their final group match against Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages.

