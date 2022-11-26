2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that injured two people.

Deputies responded Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Road and Apple Canyon Road to report of multi-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:32 p.m., according to a press release.

Officers on scene found 59-year-old Francis Holzer of Belmont, WI, and 29-year-old Mallory Paul of Bloomington, both with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Both were transported to a local hospital and a third passenger, 35-year-old Kelsey Paul of Chicago was released at the scene with no injuries.

Law Enforcement officials say that Holzer was traveling northbound on Apple Canyon Road while on his phone when he drove through the stop sign at the intersection with Lake Road. While traveling through the intersection, Holzer hit Mallory Paul, who was turning left from Lake Road onto Apple Canyon Road.

Holzer has been charged with Disobeying Stop Sign, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, according to Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Ambulance and Illinois State Police assisted on scene as well as Scales Mound and Apple Canyon Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.