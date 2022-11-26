2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Warren Ambulance and Illinois State Police assisted on scene as well as Scales Mound and Apple...
Warren Ambulance and Illinois State Police assisted on scene as well as Scales Mound and Apple Canyon Fire Departments.(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that injured two people.

Deputies responded Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Road and Apple Canyon Road to report of multi-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:32 p.m., according to a press release.

Officers on scene found 59-year-old Francis Holzer of Belmont, WI, and 29-year-old Mallory Paul of Bloomington, both with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Both were transported to a local hospital and a third passenger, 35-year-old Kelsey Paul of Chicago was released at the scene with no injuries.

Law Enforcement officials say that Holzer was traveling northbound on Apple Canyon Road while on his phone when he drove through the stop sign at the intersection with Lake Road. While traveling through the intersection, Holzer hit Mallory Paul, who was turning left from Lake Road onto Apple Canyon Road.

Holzer has been charged with Disobeying Stop Sign, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, according to Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren Ambulance and Illinois State Police assisted on scene as well as Scales Mound and Apple Canyon Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says the rider’s information is being withheld pending...
Authorities release name of man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Morrison
The driver, whose name was not released, pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court on Tuesday to...
Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen SUV that killed 4
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
The organization says that “over 100 animals and many more” were deceased.
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
East Moline man charged
East Moline man facing charges after disturbance and shooting

Latest News

Patrick McCaffery scored a career high 21 points leading Iowa to a 74-71 win over Clemson in...
Iowa holds off Clemson 74-71
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes reacts after scoring against North Carolina during the first half...
Iowa State upsets #1 UNC 70-65
Iowa fell to Nebraska 24-17 in the regular season finale at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa falls to Nebraska 24-17; Hawkeyes finish regular season 7-5
First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s Saturday with rain late