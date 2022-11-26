Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires, one on Friday night, and the second early Saturday morning, according to Galesburg Fire Chief Randy Hovind.

Fire officials say crews responded to the 1000 block of Garden Lane at 8:44 p.m. Friday. Firefighters on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story house and entered the home with an attack line, extinguishing the fire.

One resident and a dog exited the house safely, but two cats died in the fire and were recovered by firefighters, Hovind said. Fire personnel determined the cause of the fire to be an unattended open-flame candle in a bathroom.

Firefighters later responded to the 2000 block of Grand Avenue at 3:18 a.m. Saturday, and upon arrival, reported that the building was engulfed in flames. According to a press release, crews were ordered to make a defensive attack, first stopping the fire from spreading, and later extinguishing the flames.

Fire personnel deemed the building a total loss, and determined the cause of the fire to be intentional. The City of Galesburg assisted the scene and Galesburg Police and Fire Investigators are still investigating the incident, officials said.

