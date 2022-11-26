Increasing Cloudiness This Afternoon

Rain Chances Return Late Tonight into Sunday
After a sunny start to your Saturday, we'll see clouds on the increase this afternoon, then rain late tonight.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of our next weather maker approaching from the south and west. That system will bring rain to the region overnight into Sunday, with some locations getting amounts up to .50″. Precipitation comes to an end by late morning/early afternoon, followed by a few clouds overnight, and sunshine for Monday. Temperature-wise, readings will go from mild 50′s this afternoon to cool 40′s Sunday and Monday. Look for a brief warm up into the 50′s Tuesday, along with another chance for rain. Cooler highs in the 30′s to near 40 take over for much of the of the work week.

TODAY: Gradually increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Breezy and milder. High: 57°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with rain likely after midnight. Low: 37°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

