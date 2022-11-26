Iowa falls to Nebraska 24-17; Hawkeyes finish regular season 7-5

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A slow start was too much for the Iowa football team to overcome in Nebraska’s 24-17 win at Kinnick Stadium. The win for Nebraska snapped a 7-game losing streak to Iowa. The Cornhuskers led 17-0 at halftime after two touchdown passes from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer. Nebraska took a 24-0 lead early in the 3rd quarter after Thompson’s 3rd touchdown pass of the day went to Marcus Washington.

Kaleb Johnson would get Iowa’s offense going with a 44-yard run for the Hawkeyes’ first score of the game. In the 4th quarter Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla connected with Luke Lachey to cap off a 90-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown. Drew Stevens would make it 17 unanswered points for Iowa after making a 45-yard field goal to make it 24-17, but the Hawkeyes couldn’t close the gap from there.

Iowa finishes the regular season 7-5. It’s still possible for Iowa to win a Big Ten West Division if Illinois and Purdue both lose tomorrow.

