Iowa holds off Clemson 74-71

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Patrick McCaffery scored a career high 21 points leading Iowa to a 74-71 win over Clemson in the second round at the Emerald Coast Classic. After trailing by 14 with under eight minutes to play, Clemson rallied to tie the game at 64-64 with under two minutes to play.

A lay up by Tony Perkins would give Iowa the lead for good with 1:35 to play. Perkins would make 6 clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds to keep Iowa in front. The 5-0 Hawkeyes will play Saturday night in the championship game against the winner of Cal vs. TCU.

