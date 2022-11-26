Iowa State upsets #1 UNC 70-65

Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes reacts after scoring against North Carolina during the first half...
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes reacts after scoring against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Caleb Grill made seven three pointers and scored a career high 31 points leading the Iowa State men’s basketball team to a 70-65 win over top ranked North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

It marks just the third time in history that Iowa State has beaten a team ranked number one in the AP Top 25. The other two wins came against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma State in 2016.

The 5-0 Cyclones will play in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday against the winner of tonight’s game between UConn and Alabama.

