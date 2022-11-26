Iowa State upsets #1 UNC 70-65

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Caleb Grill made seven three pointers and scored a career high 31 points leading the Iowa State men’s basketball team to a 70-65 win over top ranked North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

It marks just the third time in history that Iowa State has beaten a team ranked number one in the AP Top 25. The other two wins came against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma State in 2016.

The 5-0 Cyclones will play in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday against the winner of tonight’s game between UConn and Alabama.

