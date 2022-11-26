Rain returns overnight into Sunday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain will break out south of the QCA early this evening before slowly moving northward into our area around midnight. Rain will be light at first before turning steadier by sunrise south of I-80. Rain will taper off Saturday midmorning and clouds will hang around into the afternoon keeping temps to the low 40s. Active weather will set up next week with our next rain/snow chance late Tuesday into next Wednesday. This means we will have another quick warm up into the 50s before breezy and cooler conditions settle in for the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 40º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: AM Showers/PM Clouds. High: 43º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 49º.

