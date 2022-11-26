Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping event Nov 26 on the Hilltop District in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off at Hilltop District in Davenport Nov 26.

The annual “shop small tradition” helps small business owners grow and build a better community.

The Hilltop District of Davenport works hand and hand with small business owners for the event, and tell us why its important to give certain areas of the city business and attention.

“It’s really important that we support small business,” Molly Otting Carlson, Executive Director of Hilltop Campus Village said. “You know, the month of December in particular, it can be up to 40% of somebody’s entire year of retail. So, we really want to support small, a lot of black Friday is the big box stores, which we love. But Saturday is that opportunity to really shop local.”

Being one of the biggest shopping days of the year, preparation plays a big part in small business Saturday.

“We prepare for shop small Saturday by going to all of our retailers and seeing what they’re offering,” Otting Carlson said. “What’s new this year? What’s hot, what’s going to sell? And how can we help you do that. So, it’s not just our neighborhood, it’s across the entire Quad Cities.”

This annual event isn’t just for shopping, other businesses like local coffee shops look forward to the business as well.

“We think that we provide a very comfortable, nice environment,” Tony Fuhs, co-owner of the Brewed Book said. “I think that the Hilltop provides a nice collection of places to visit and see. And it all goes to nod if people don’t have the time and interest to come out and see it. So, we try to be what people would be interested in coming to.”

Other than a busy coffee shop like the Brewed Book, Otting Carlson would add not just the importance but how special this event really is.

“Shop small is really important not only just to their business, but it’s where we as locals can discover local items,” Otting Carlson said. “So, if you want unique gifts and interesting things to send your friends and relatives, we have it all here, not only in the Hilltop, but all the Quad Cities.

Small business Saturday was born from American Express who offers all kinds of swag to organizations such as the Hilltop Campus Village Chambers across this country.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.