Thanksgiving out, Black Friday shopping in

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Shoppers were up early and out snagging deals on black Friday across the country and in the Quad Cities. This black Friday may be unlike what we’ve seen in years.

One shopper tells us how better prepared he was this time around.

”I think this one was different because I showed up early,” Jesse Ayala, Davenport resident said. “I had a game plan, executed and we got it done.”

Stores stopped at this morning had people shopping as early at 5:30 AM. The deals continue to cyber Monday, which is expected to remain the biggest shopping day of the year.

