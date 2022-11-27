Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to the intersection of Rockingham Road and Schmidt Road in Davenport, to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

A Davenport Police officer told a TV6 crew on the scene that two motorcycles and a semi-truck were involved. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, no word on their condition.

Officials received the call around 5:30 p.m. DPD and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded.

As of 6:49 p.m., Rockingham Road was blocked from Pine Street to Lincoln Avenue.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

