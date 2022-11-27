Illinois dominates Northwestern 41-3; comes up short in Division Title hopes

Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in...
Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday.

Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter.

Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday.

Brown’s twin brother, running back Chase Brown, punched in a 1-yard touchdown and finished with 61 yards on 19 carries. He entered leading the nation in yards rushing with 1,582 yards but fell short of Mikel Leshoure’s single-season school record of 1,697 in 2010.

Tommy DeVito threw for 136 yards on 12-for-18 passing and ran for a touchdown, and Reggie Love III scored on 2-yard touchdown run to get the Illinois offense rolling. Caleb Griffin kicked a pair of field goals as the Illini finished with eight or more wins for the first time since the 2007 Rose Bowl team finished 9-4.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says the rider’s information is being withheld pending...
Authorities release name of man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Morrison
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
On Thursday, they'll all have dinner at Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's family home.
Grandma and stranger who met through mistaken text celebrate 7th Thanksgiving together
Warren Ambulance and Illinois State Police assisted on scene as well as Scales Mound and Apple...
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

Cartevious Norton carries the ball for Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
No. 4 TCU finishes undefeated regular season with 62-14 rout of Iowa State
Watch highlights from Friday's high school basketball action
High School Basketball: November 25th
Patrick McCaffery scored a career high 21 points leading Iowa to a 74-71 win over Clemson in...
Iowa holds off Clemson 74-71
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes reacts after scoring against North Carolina during the first half...
Iowa State upsets #1 UNC 70-65