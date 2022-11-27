Rain ends this morning/Clouds remain this afternoon

Another chance for rain or snow early this week
Look for light showers this morning, transitioning to lingering clouds this afternoon. We'll see highs in the 40's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Rain showers continued across parts of the QCA this morning, with the heaviest precipitation found in our southern and eastern counties. Most of the wet weather should wrap up by mid to late morning. Cloud cover and rain should keep readings confined to the 40′s during the day. High pressure builds in this evening, and that will mean clearing skies overnight, followed by cool sunshine Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain, and the potential for some snow on the back edge. We’ll go from 50′s Tuesday to 30′s by Wednesday.

TODAY: Rain ending, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 43°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cold overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 49°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

