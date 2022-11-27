Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping day Nov 26 in Davenport

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off its holiday shopping event with a ribbon cutting Nov 26.

It took place on the Hilltop District at Quad Cities Liquidation on Harrison street in Davenport.

Some small business owners gave us their thoughts on what this day means to them.

“Small business Saturday is a day designated to help smaller businesses,” Jason Rockwell, owner of Quad Cities Liquidation said. “Black Friday typically focuses on larger retailers, so small business Saturday is supposed to get the people back in the community and help support the small local businesses that help keep the community alive and help it thrive.”

The Hilltop Campus Village sponsored the event, and handed out reusable shopping bags and gift certificates to businesses in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Whiteside County Sheriff’s office says the rider’s information is being withheld pending...
Authorities release name of man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Morrison
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg
Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg
Rain returns late tonight
Rain returns late tonight