Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping day Nov 26 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off its holiday shopping event with a ribbon cutting Nov 26.

It took place on the Hilltop District at Quad Cities Liquidation on Harrison street in Davenport.

Some small business owners gave us their thoughts on what this day means to them.

“Small business Saturday is a day designated to help smaller businesses,” Jason Rockwell, owner of Quad Cities Liquidation said. “Black Friday typically focuses on larger retailers, so small business Saturday is supposed to get the people back in the community and help support the small local businesses that help keep the community alive and help it thrive.”

The Hilltop Campus Village sponsored the event, and handed out reusable shopping bags and gift certificates to businesses in the neighborhood.

