LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of LeClaire will host the 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire Dec 2-4, 2022. This brings hundreds of runners, walkers, and crawlers for the 7th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run.

When: Saturday, Dec 3.

Time: Kids Fun Run starts at 9:30 am / 5K starts at 10 am

Start/Finish Line: LeClaire Civic Club - 127 S. Cody Road, LeClaire, IA 52753

Registration: $25 through Dec 2.

This year’s theme for the 5K is All Your Sweaters Are Ugly! The Kids Fun Run includes post-race walking tacos, a DJ, an ugly sweater contest, and pull tabs for drink specials around LeClaire.

For more information regarding Christmas in LeClaire, click here!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.