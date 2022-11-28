Caregiving during the holiday season

Caregiving during the holiday season
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Those that are tasked with in-home caregiving for loved ones due to disability or illness know that it is even tougher this time of year. The season often adds extra obligations and activities on top of meeting the daily needs of the loved one.

Megan Pedersen, Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, offers some loving, encouraging advice for caregivers at this special time of year and beyond. The main message is that you are not alone and there are resources available for help and guidance including the agency’s website and hotline number.

Visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam for more information.

