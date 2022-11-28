Crews respond to Burlington house fire Sunday morning

Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.
Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Chalfant Street, Burlington, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the first-floor windows and into the exterior of a single-family home.

According to firefighters, the fire started in the living room, in the front of the house. No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

West Burlington firefighters, Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alliant Energy, and Superior Ambulance assisted.

Crews cleared the fire around 4:47 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Crash
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 11/28/22: A couple mild days ahead of a big cool down
St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick...
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
Colder Wednesday
Sunny and mild start to the week
Crash
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa