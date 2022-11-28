Fejervary holiday lights

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!

Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804.

Dates: November 26 - January 8.

Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)

Directions: Enter on West 12th Street and follow the directional signs. Accessible parking is labeled and located directly across from the learning center. Exit by following the loop around the west side of the learning center.

Radio: Tune in to FM 107.5 to sync with the holiday lights music broadcast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.