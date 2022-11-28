Fejervary holiday lights

Fejervary holiday lights 2022
Fejervary holiday lights 2022(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!

Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804.

Dates: November 26 - January 8.

Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)

Directions: Enter on West 12th Street and follow the directional signs. Accessible parking is labeled and located directly across from the learning center. Exit by following the loop around the west side of the learning center.

Radio: Tune in to FM 107.5 to sync with the holiday lights music broadcast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Crash
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 11/28/22: A couple mild days ahead of a big cool down
Crews responded Sunday around 1:40 a.m. to a house fire in Burlington.
Crews respond to Burlington house fire Sunday morning
Christmas in LeClaire's Ugly Sweater 5K
7th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k and Kids Fun Run
St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick...
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday