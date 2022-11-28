A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies

Nicole Moritz
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition.

Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with family and friends. She shares two varieties that are favorites: Spritz and Rolo cookies (featuring the popular caramel candy).

The interview features a demo of how to make the cookies and more about her family history of a love for baking cookies and other treats this time of year

