Palmer College of Chiropractic reports strong enrollment growth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Palmer College of Chiropractic is reporting strong numbers for fall, 2022 enrollment. Its main campus in Davenport saw the largest fall class since 2007 and the campus in Florida enrolled its largest fall class in the 20 years since that campus opened. Palmer also has a campus in San Jose, California.

Since 2017, Palmer has added a fitness center, student clinic, student union with gaming, along with new student housing to its Davenport campus. To meet rising enrollment demand, Palmer also added a new 47,000 square foot academic building providing space for an additional 100 students at its Florida campus.

“Palmer College has invested heavily in the student learning experience over the past several years, and I believe we’re seeing the positive impact of those strategic investments,” said Michael Norris, Ph.D., Palmer College of Chiropractic Vice Chancellor for Admissions.

With more than 2,100 students enrolled across Palmer College’s three campuses, approximately one out of every five chiropractic students in the U.S. attends Palmer College.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.