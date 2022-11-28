St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday

St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick...
St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick Torrey, a senior who passed away Nov. 19 unexpectedly.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick Torrey, a senior who passed away Nov. 19 unexpectedly.

St. Ambrose University said the service is open to the public at 7 p.m. in the Christ the King Chapel at 518 W. Locust Street. Friends are invited to bring letters of love, support and memories of Patrick for the Torrey family.

Torrey was a psychology major in his fourth year on the university’s men’s basketball team, according to a media release.

“His leadership and energy will be greatly missed by all,” said University President Amy Novak in a message to campus last week. “May God wrap His arms around Patrick and his family and bring them comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

According to St. Ambrose, students seeking support have been able to visit the St. Ambrose University Campus Ministry office and Counseling Center with visit the St. Ambrose University Campus Ministry office and Counseling Center

According to St. Ambrose, a Rosary prayer service will be held in honor of Torrey at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. It will be followed by the visitation from 5 - 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pekin, Illinois. The funeral mass will be held in the same location on Dec.r 3, at 11 a.m. Father Michael Andrejek and Father Dan Peters will officiate. All are welcome to attend a luncheon following mass at 2 p.m. at the Pekin Moose Lodge.

Torrey is survived by his parents, Todd and Patricia Torrey, and his sisters, Christy and Olivia Torrey, of Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic School Angel Fund, PCHS Andrew “Eddie” Ford Scholarship or St. Ambrose University Men’s Basketball Program in his name.

For more information, please see Patrick Torrey’s obituary or sau.edu/remembering-patrick-torrey.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

Latest News

Colder Wednesday
Sunny and mild start to the week
Crash
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
First Alert Forecast - Sun and mild temperatures Monday. Rain Tuesday.
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport