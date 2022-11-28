St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick Torrey, a senior who passed away Nov. 19 unexpectedly.

St. Ambrose University said the service is open to the public at 7 p.m. in the Christ the King Chapel at 518 W. Locust Street. Friends are invited to bring letters of love, support and memories of Patrick for the Torrey family.

Torrey was a psychology major in his fourth year on the university’s men’s basketball team, according to a media release.

“His leadership and energy will be greatly missed by all,” said University President Amy Novak in a message to campus last week. “May God wrap His arms around Patrick and his family and bring them comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

According to St. Ambrose, students seeking support have been able to visit the St. Ambrose University Campus Ministry office and Counseling Center with visit the St. Ambrose University Campus Ministry office and Counseling Center

According to St. Ambrose, a Rosary prayer service will be held in honor of Torrey at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. It will be followed by the visitation from 5 - 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pekin, Illinois. The funeral mass will be held in the same location on Dec.r 3, at 11 a.m. Father Michael Andrejek and Father Dan Peters will officiate. All are welcome to attend a luncheon following mass at 2 p.m. at the Pekin Moose Lodge.

Torrey is survived by his parents, Todd and Patricia Torrey, and his sisters, Christy and Olivia Torrey, of Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic School Angel Fund, PCHS Andrew “Eddie” Ford Scholarship or St. Ambrose University Men’s Basketball Program in his name.

For more information, please see Patrick Torrey’s obituary or sau.edu/remembering-patrick-torrey.

