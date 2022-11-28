Transitioning to a windier pattern in the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the sunshine and light winds today because an active weather pattern will bring us rain chances and quite a bit of wind this week. Monday will reach the 40s and 50s under sunny skies.

A strong cold front will roll through the area on Thursday, ahead of it gusty south winds will help the QCA reach the 50s for highs under cloudy skies. Rain will arrive with the front in the afternoon and then cold air starts moving in.

This may change some rain into snow for a few hours very early Wednesday morning, but it won’t amount to much. Winds will gust close to 45 mph Wednesday leading to highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens.

Another windy stretch of weather looks likely by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 50º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 39º Winds: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy with scattered afternoon showers. High: 57º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.