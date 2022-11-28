Two dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 50-year-old Sherry Reid of Stockport, Iowa, and 73-year-old Judith Ellis of Ollie, Iowa had fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people who were in the vehicle were injured in the crash. All three were taken to area hospitals.

