Two dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 50-year-old Sherry Reid of Stockport, Iowa, and 73-year-old Judith Ellis of Ollie, Iowa had fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people who were in the vehicle were injured in the crash. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Sun and mild temperatures Monday. Rain Tuesday.
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
The Hilltop Campus Village kicked off small business Saturday Nov 26
Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping day Nov 26 in Davenport
Your First Alert Forecast