Two teenagers charged after alleged marijuana sale in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two teenagers face charges after court documents show they allegedly pointed guns at a man during a reported drug deal in Dubuque.

18-year-old Ryder Koch faces charges including robbery, carrying dangerous weapons while ineligible, and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

17-year-old Caleb Williams is charged as an adult with robbery.

A criminal complaint shows it started just after 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Washington Street.

Police say the victim in this case contacted them, saying he had been robbed, and two men pointed guns at him when he tried to buy marijuana from them. Documents show the victim exchanged money with the suspects using “Cash App”, and told police additional money was taken after the initial payment. It goes on to show when the victim confronted the teens, one of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim. While they struggled over the gun, documents also show the second teenager allegedly pulled out a gun, and the victim struggled with both of them before running away.

The victim claims he heard a gunshot.

Police say they used traffic cameras to identify the two involved in this case, and then helped locate Koch. Documents show Koch had a handgun on him, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and mentioned being with a second person.

Documents show Koch told police they did not actually sell marijuana to the victim, but a marijuana dispensary package filled with cotton balls.

Police say when the victim gave them the package he had bought, they found cotton balls inside.

According to the criminal complaint, police used traffic camera footage along with information from Koch to find a location on Williams. After obtaining a search warrant, documents show officers found Williams hiding in the attic at 1845 Elm Street. Officers also recovered marijuana, dispensary bags for the drug, ammunition which brand matched a shell casing found at the original scene, a pistol, and gun parts.

