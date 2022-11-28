Windy and warmer weather over the next 24 hours.

Scattered showers will arrive by Tuesday afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a bright, sunny day, we’ll see some changes ahead for the rest of the week. Look for increasing clouds this evening, ahead of our next weather system moving out of the plains. Precipitation arrives Tuesday afternoon, mainly in the form of rain. Showers continue into evening, but cold air on the back edge of that system could bring a few snow flakes or a brief wintry mix before ending late Tuesday night. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and uneventful. Temperature-wise, we’ll go from 50′s Tuesday, back into the 30′s Wednesday and Thursday. 50′s return by Friday.

TONIGHT:  Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 39°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A chance for scattered showers by afternoon. High: 57°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening rain showers, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 25°.

WEDNESDAY:  Cool sunshine and breezy winds. High: 30°.

