Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time

The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had known it would take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to prepare, microwave and allow time for the cheese sauce to thicken.(Ezumelmages via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A woman in Florida has filed a class-action complaint against Kraft Heinz Foods Company for $5 million for advertising its Velveeta mac and cheese can be ready in 3 1/2 minutes.

According to the 15-page complaint, Amanda Ramirez claims the statement is false and misleading because it takes longer than that time to prepare the food to eat.

Ramirez believes the label should say the product takes “3 1/2 minutes to cook in the microwave,” which would have been true, the suit states.

The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had known it would take longer to prepare, microwave and allow time for the cheese sauce to thicken.

The complaint states Ramirez, like many other consumers, looks to stretch their money as far as possible when buying groceries and makes many decisions based on packaging.

“Plaintiff relied on the words, terms coloring, descriptions, layout, placement, packaging, and/or images on the product, on the labeling, statements, omissions, claims, statements, and instructions, made by defendant or at its directions, in digital, print and/or social media, which accompanied the product and separately, through in-store, digital, audio, and print marketing,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit looks to cover consumers in several states including, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, New Mexico, Alaska, Iowa, Tennessee and Virginia who bought the mac and cheese cups during the applicable statute of limitations.

Gray News reached out to Kraft Heinz Foods for a statement but has not yet gotten a response.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake

Latest News

Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones
St. Ambrose University will host a prayer service Monday in memory of 22-year-old Patrick...
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
Police said a catfishing incident led to a triple homicide in Riverside, California, on Friday.
Police kill suspect in triple slaying case
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case