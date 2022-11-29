The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to be held Dec 2-4

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 60 vendors will participate in the 5th annual Christkinldmart QC, celebrating all things holiday, according to organizers.

The event will be held in downtown Davenport from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday, December 4th. Vendors will be offering baked goods, glassware, and hand-knit goods among other items.

Several bands will be performing at the event on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and there will be a children’s tent set up where kids can meet Santa, along with other activities.

For more information about the event, click here.

