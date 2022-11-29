5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to run Dec. 2-4 at Freight House

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s time to shop the Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities!

The annual German Christmas market is scheduled to take over the Freight House Farmer’s Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4.

Missy Carter informs viewers about all of the fun that’s planned at this year’s traditional German festival. The weekend will feature 60 vendors, activities for children, and many different types of German foods and specialty beverages. Additionally, the CP Holiday Train is scheduled to make a stop Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Christkindlmarkt will be open on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Feast of St. Nickolas and Preview Party (ticketed event) will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $45. Get more information here.

