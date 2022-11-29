5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities to run Dec. 2-4 at Freight House

5th annual Christkindlmarkt QC takes over the Freight House Dec. 2-4
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s time to shop the Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities!

The annual German Christmas market is scheduled to take over the Freight House Farmer’s Market, 421 West River Drive, Davenport, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4.

Missy Carter informs viewers about all of the fun that’s planned at this year’s traditional German festival. The weekend will feature 60 vendors, activities for children, and many different types of German foods and specialty beverages. Additionally, the CP Holiday Train is scheduled to make a stop Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Christkindlmarkt will be open on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Feast of St. Nickolas and Preview Party (ticketed event) will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $45. Get more information here.

The traditional German holiday festival is scheduled at Freight House Farmers Market in...
The traditional German holiday festival is scheduled at Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport from Dec. 2-4.(none)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler from Davenport was found safe, according to police Tuesday.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Digging into digestive health with food recommendations including fermented dairy products.
Digging into digestive health
Ornament cookies
Favorite holiday food creations from a QC Tik Tok star
Master gardening training through Illinois Extension makes a great gift for plant geeks.
Grow your green thumb with master gardener training
'Into the Magic': Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice to enchant family audiences Dec. 1-4 at Vibrant Arena