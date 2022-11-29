Bettendorf man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was sentenced Monday to time served after he pled guilty to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Gerald Brian Hoard, 49 was in custody starting March 15, according to a media release. Hoard will serve three years of supervised release, including one year at a residential re-entry center.

According to court documents, Hoard used the social media application Grindr, an online dating app, to talk with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old.

Hoard sent a picture of his genitals to the purported minor, court records show. Hoard agreed to meet the minor at a local store for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, according to the release. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. For more information about Internet safety education.

