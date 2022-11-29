Black Friday and Cyber Monday wraps of days of deals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly 180 million shoppers took to shopping centers and their computers this year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Electronics, toys, and apparel top the list of the biggest sellers on Black Friday. According to a report by Adobe Analytics, on Thanksgiving day the top sellers were the Nintendo Switch, Roblox, and video game God of War Ragnarok and on Black Friday itself, the Xbox Series X, Bluey, and Call of Duty were the biggest sellers.

Much of the increase in shoppers can be credited to major retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and Amazon promoting holiday deals as early as October.

Nancy Abram, a University of Iowa professor in the Tippie College of Business says retailers have been hard at work for quite some time in preparations for this past weekend.

“They’ve been talking about Black Friday deals since about the first of October,” Abram said. “If you go to their websites, it says Black Friday deals and they’re continually, you know, letting their customers know they’ve had these great deals since October.”

Online sales on Black Friday also hit all time highs as $9.12 billion dollars were spent according to Adobe Analytics.

Inflation pushing 8% didn’t deter customers either, rather force them into thinking harder about each purchase.

“And particularly right now with inflation, top of mind consumers are looking to spread out some of that spending,” Katherine Cullen, a member of the National Retail Federation said.

However, with all these great discounts and deals comes great responsibility and Michelle Singletary, a personal finance columnist with the Washington Post says don’t spend more than you can afford.

“If you have to put it on a credit card that you can’t pay off the next billing cycle, then you ought not to be buying that gift,” Singletary said. “If you cannot pay that bill off, please don’t charge that item. It’s just not worth it.”

Official numbers for Cyber Monday are still rolling in but it’s estimated that nearly $11 billion dollars have been spent by consumers and that number will only go up as the night rolls on.

