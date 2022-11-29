Burlington man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for failing to update his sex offender registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Carlos Bhaiman Wesley, 28, will serve five years of supervised release, following the sentence, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Wesley was required to register as a sex offender and comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act after a 2013 Third-Degree Sexual Assault conviction in Wisconsin.

Wesley moved to Burlington without registering an out-of-state move with the Wisconsin sex offender registry, court records show. He did not register as a sex offender in the State of Iowa, in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the West Burlington Police Department investigated the case, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler missing from Davenport
Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
First Alert Forecast 11/29/22 PM: Strong cold front moves through Tuesday evening
gavel generic
Bettendorf man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
Small business Saturday is in the books for 2022.
Shop small Saturday was a success in the QC