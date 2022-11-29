Burlington man sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for failing to update his sex offender registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Carlos Bhaiman Wesley, 28, will serve five years of supervised release, following the sentence, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Wesley was required to register as a sex offender and comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act after a 2013 Third-Degree Sexual Assault conviction in Wisconsin.

Wesley moved to Burlington without registering an out-of-state move with the Wisconsin sex offender registry, court records show. He did not register as a sex offender in the State of Iowa, in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the West Burlington Police Department investigated the case, according to the release.

