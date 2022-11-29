Chef Keys shares her Garlicky Lasagna

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram: @iam_chef_keys

Tik Tok: @cook_and_cuffs

Garlicky Lasagna

1-9x13 oven safe dish

1 lb.Ground pork

1 lb. of Ground beef (80/20)

1 pack of No bake Lasagna sheets

2 -28oz Jars of Marinara

1/2cup finely diced white onion

1/2cup finely diced carrot

2 teaspoons of concentrated tomato paste

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

3 teaspoons of ground White pepper and Black Pepper

2 teaspoons of Adobo seasoning “con Pimienta”

4 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

A Handful of Minced fresh basil

1 - 32oz Whole milk Ricotta

1  large pack of Hyvee Pizza Blend Cheese

2 cups of fresh grated Parmesan plus Rind

Olive oil spray

Heavy duty aluminum foil

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of course sea salt

1/2cup of whole roasted garlic cloves ***

2 large eggs

Preheat oven to 375F

In a heavy bottom pot add the olive oil, adobo, and veggies with tomato paste. Sauté until softened and onions are translucent. Add both of the meats to the pot. Break up the meat until it resembles crumbles. Drain out the excess oil, place meat back in the pot and add the jars of marinara sauce, sugar, Italian seasoning. Place the Parmesan rind in the meat sauce and allow to simmer on low until sauce is hot and bubbly.

In a bowl combine the eggs, ricotta and roasted garlic cloves. ****If you do not have the garlic cloves you can substitute for roasted garlic paste. Add your desired amount to your taste.  Mix well and add 1 cup of the pizza blend to the ricotta mixture. Set aside.

Spray the bottom of bottom of your oven safe 9x13 dish with olive oil spray. All a layer of meat and cheese so the noddles won’t stick. Then begin to layer the unbaked noodles, meat, ricotta mixture grated cheeses. Continue to later until your reach the top. Cover top of noodle with cheese. Spray the foil with olive oil spray to avoid cheese from sticking to foil. Place dish on cookie sheet to catch any drips on the oven. Bake for 30min covered at 375F. Remove foil then broil  continuously watching  for desired color which is  slightly browned.

Allow lasagna to cool for 15-20 min before slicing and serving.  Serve warm.

