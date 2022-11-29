Chef Steph Godke shares ideas on how to use leftovers

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the best things about big holiday meals is the leftovers!

With that said, eating the same thing over and over again can get boring.

Chef Stephanie Godke has ideas on making over our leftovers.

---------------------

BRUNSWICK STEW

• 6 tablespoons butter

• 1 1/2 cups chopped onion

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic, from about 3 or 4 garlic

cloves

• 3 cups diced potatoes

• 1 1/2 cups frozen baby lima beans

• 2 cups frozen corn kernels

• 3 cups chicken stock

• 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 1 1/2 cups cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 cup brown sugar, packed

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 2 cups shredded or chopped, cooked chicken or turkey

thighs

• 2 cups shredded, cooked pulled pork, or leftover sausage

• Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is

translucent.

Add the garlic and cook, stirring for 2 minutes longer. Add the potatoes, lima beans, corn, chicken stock, and

tomatoes.  Bring to a boil.

Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for about 25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Add the cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, if using, salt, black pepper, cayenne, chicken, and pork. Mix well to combine.

Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

