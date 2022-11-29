DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities.

The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. A full schedule of events can be accessed here.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.dewittiowa.org/ or call 563-659-8508.

