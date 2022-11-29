Digging into digestive health

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -You have undoubtedly heard the terms gut health, prebiotics, probiotics and IBS. But what do they mean and how do they impact you?

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD sets the record straight and digs into the topic of digestive health by sharing her top three suggestions for improving your digestion, answering common questions regarding the topic, and key food recommendations to help improve digestion.

Top tips to improve digestions: hydrate, increase fiber, and eat regular meals (don’t skip!). Key foods for better digestive health include: oats, yogurt, ginger, and apples.

