Disney on Ice to enchant family audiences Dec. 1-4 at Vibrant Arena

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the most wondrous examples of holiday tradition in the region is when Disney on Ice enchants young and old alike. Vibrant Arena is continuing the celebration by bringing the magical show “Into The Magic” where favorite Disney characters come to life through world-class ice skating.

Ice performers Jacob Marsh and Taylor Steele are in the spectacular “Into The Magic” and discuss the production that features so many beloved Disney heroes and heroines.

Show time on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2 is 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 3, show times include 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 4, there are two shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information about the show visit https://www.disneyonice.com/into-the-magic/moline-il-vibrant-arena. The link to purchase tickets is here.

