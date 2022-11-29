Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of November has not been too dry or too wet across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Looking at the official weather observation sites at the airports in Moline and Burlington, both are within an inch or so of their monthly average. However, Burlington is below average.

For the entire year, Moline is sitting nearly seven inches below average when it comes to precipitation, while Burlington is nearly 10 inches below average.

Watch the video above to see the difference in the drought conditions now compared to three months, six months and a year ago.

