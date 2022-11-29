Favorite holiday food creations from a QC Tik Tok star

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -A local mom who has become a Tik Tok and Instagram cooking sensation comes back to Paula Sands Live to feature some of her favorite holiday meals and treats including Jalapeno Popper Dip and delicious (and decorative) Ornament Cookies.

Carman Wilken from Milan has over 900 thousand followers. Her username on Tik Tok is @whatsmomcookin. Follow her on Instagram here. The embedded Instagram post below features how to make her famous Christmas Ornament Cookies.

For more information, watch Carman in action at https://www.tiktok.com/@whatsmomcookin?lang=en

