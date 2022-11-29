Grow your green thumb with master gardener training

Winter 2023 Hybrid Master Gardener training through Illinois Extension is also a unique gift idea
Grow your green thumb with master gardener training
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
MILAN, Ill. KWQC) -Tracy Jo Mulliken, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, Horticulture and Agriculture, invites viewers that have a passion for gardening to consider taking their hobby to the next level.

The next session of Master Gardener training is set for Feb. 7-April 18. Registration deadline is Jan. 24. The cost to attend and receive the in-person training is $225. In fact, master gardening training through Illinois Extension may be the perfect gift idea for the plant geeks in your life.

The link to find out details about the course and to register is here.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

