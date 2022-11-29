Harlem Globetrotters to come to Dubuque next spring

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A basketball team best known for its tricks will return to eastern Iowa next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Dubuque for an event at the Five Flags Center on March 20.

The venue says this is part of the team’s world tour for next year. Tickets go on sale next Monday.

The Globetrotters were also in Dubuque in March of this year. Staff with the Five Flags Center said their next visit will mark their 21st visit to the Five Flags Center.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the Globetrotter’s previous visit to Dubuque was in 2016.

