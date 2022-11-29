Moline encouraging reisdents to spoof neighbors, friends with ‘Get Grinched’ deliveries

Moline Park and Rec Department promotion
Moline Park and Rec Department promotion(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Spread some holiday cheer this season and register a family member, friend or neighbor to “Get Grinched” in Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its holiday spoof by selling kits that include a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign, along with candy-filled “rotten” eggs.

The idea is to have the department post the sign and drop the eggs in someone’s front yard. The promotion is open to Moline and Coal Valley delivery addresses; however, there is a pick-up option for those who want to grinch households in other cities.

Moline deliveries will be Dec. 19, 21 and Dec. 20 in Coal Valley. The cost is $12 per sign/eggs The deadline to register is Dec. 12 by 3:30 p.m.

Call 309-524-2424 or visit www.molineparks.com for additional information and to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Vincent-Freund, 29, is charged with assault with displaying a weapon after police say he...
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler from Davenport was found safe, according to police Tuesday.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
St. Ambrose University holds prayer service to honor late student Patrick Torrey Monday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

Moline and Burlington yearly rainfall departure
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
The Muscatine County Fair Board announced Tuesday Josh Turner will headline the 2023 fair.
Muscatine County Fair announces headliner Josh Turner
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois