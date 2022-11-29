Moline encouraging reisdents to spoof neighbors, friends with ‘Get Grinched’ deliveries

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Spread some holiday cheer this season and register a family member, friend or neighbor to “Get Grinched” in Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its holiday spoof by selling kits that include a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign, along with candy-filled “rotten” eggs.

The idea is to have the department post the sign and drop the eggs in someone’s front yard. The promotion is open to Moline and Coal Valley delivery addresses; however, there is a pick-up option for those who want to grinch households in other cities.

Moline deliveries will be Dec. 19, 21 and Dec. 20 in Coal Valley. The cost is $12 per sign/eggs The deadline to register is Dec. 12 by 3:30 p.m.

Call 309-524-2424 or visit www.molineparks.com for additional information and to sign up.

