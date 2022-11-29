Muscatine County Fair announces headliner Josh Turner

The Muscatine County Fair Board announced Tuesday Josh Turner will headline the 2023 fair.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Fair Board announced Tuesday Josh Turner will headline the 2023 fair.

Turner will be performing for the Muscatine County Fair on July 22, according to the fair board. Iowa based, Dirt Road Rockers, will be opening the show.

The Muscatine County fair will be held from July 19-23 at the County Fairground in West Liberty, Iowa.

Grandstand Tickets, Track Tickets and Fun Passes that include all grandstand events be available on the Muscatine Cunty Fiar website starting Friday at 8 a.m.

2023 Grandstand Schedule:

  • July 19 - 6:30 p.m. Races
  • July 20- 7 p.m. Donkey Races
  • July 21- 7 p.m. Tractor Pull
  • July 22- 7:30 p.m. Josh Turner Concert
  • July 23 - 11 a.m. - Demo Derby
  • July 23 - 3 p.m. Trailer Races

For more information about the fair visit the county fair website or follow on Facebook.

