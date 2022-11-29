DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.

That feeling is the basis of the philosophy behind My G.E.A.R. Outreach, a non-profit established by Liz Esilow for children entering foster care. The acronym G.E.A.R. stands for (G) Give, (E) Equip, (A) Acceptance, (R) Restore.

My G.E.A.R. Outreach is an organization committed to bringing comfort and hope to children (0-18 years of age) during the tough transition of entering foster care for the first time. The mission is carried out by providing welcome boxes and overnight bags that are filled with items to meet basic needs.

The non-profit serves in both Iowa and Illinois. Iowa counties include: Clinton, Jackson, Scott, and Dubuque. In Illinois, My G.E.A.R. Outreach helps in Whiteside, Carroll, and Lee counties.

To support the non-profit, make a donation, or to obtain more information, visit the website at MyGEARoutreach.org

