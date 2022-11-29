My G.E.A.R. Outreach

My G.E.A.R. Outreach
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.

That feeling is the basis of the philosophy behind My G.E.A.R. Outreach, a non-profit established by Liz Esilow for children entering foster care. The acronym G.E.A.R. stands for (G) Give, (E) Equip, (A) Acceptance, (R) Restore.

My G.E.A.R. Outreach is an organization committed to bringing comfort and hope to children (0-18 years of age) during the tough transition of entering foster care for the first time. The mission is carried out by providing welcome boxes and overnight bags that are filled with items to meet basic needs.

The non-profit serves in both Iowa and Illinois. Iowa counties include: Clinton, Jackson, Scott, and Dubuque. In Illinois, My G.E.A.R. Outreach helps in Whiteside, Carroll, and Lee counties.

To support the non-profit, make a donation, or to obtain more information, visit the website at MyGEARoutreach.org

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
Man dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday, according to...
Suspect pronounced dead after 3 found dead in Calif. fire
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Crash
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

Latest News

New diabetes clinic in Davenport
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
Rock Island 5th grade class supports troops with homemade cards and ornaments
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: students supporting U.S. troops
DeWitt Hometown Christmas
DeWitt Hometown Christmas
Nicole Moritz
A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies