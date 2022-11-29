New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes.

Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.

The goal of MCRF in opening the clinic is to help decrease risk of complications that many people may develop due to diabetes.

The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management is located inside the office space at Bittner YMCA, 630 East 4th Street, Suite A, Davenport. The Clinic accepts most insurances. Please call for an appointment at 563-324-9177.

For more information, visit the website at http://www.mcrfmd.com/.

