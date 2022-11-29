Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man

20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler last seen on November 20
Jeremiah Schussler missing from Davenport
Jeremiah Schussler missing from Davenport(Davenport Police)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Jeremiah Schussler was last seen on Sunday, November 20th in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street around 1:30 p.m. that day. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white/gray shoes. Jeremiah might have cognitive learning disabilities. Jeremiah is 5′10″, 280 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

