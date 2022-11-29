Shop small Saturday was a success in the QC

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday is in the books for 2022.

The shop small event that kicked off last Saturday drew positive attention to the QC.

Making business owners and organizers of the event very happy.

“It was such a big success over the weekend in the Quad Cities,” Molly Otting Carlson, Executive Director of Hilltop Campus Village said. “We had a grand opening, we had a grand opening of QC Liquidation here in the Hilltop area, we had a few authors over at Brewed Book, we had people getting coffee at Doughnuts and More and lots of discoveries were made on shop small Saturday.”

Small business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season since 2010.

